From GoldenEye to Die Another Day, a Look at His Bond Films

Pierce Brosnan, who is popular worldwide for essaying the role of James Bond, is celebrating his 68th birthday today. The Irish actor started his film career in the 80s but rose to fame only in 1995 after featuring as the British secret service agent in the 17th Bond film GoldenEye, directed by Martin Campbell.

As the world celebrates Brosnan’s birthday, let’s take a look at his Bond movies.

GoldenEye (1995)

Brosnan took the Bond mantle from British actor Timothy Dalton who played the fictional character in ‘The Living Daylights (1987) and License to Kill (1989). GoldenEye featured Sean Penn along with Brosnan who, in the film, attempts to prevent his rival, a former rogue MI6 agent, from using a satellite weapon that can cause a global financial meltdown. Polish actress Izabella Scorupco played the role of Bond girl in the movie. Interestingly, GoldenEye was the first Bond film after the dissolution of the Soviet Union, which provided the background for the movie.

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

After GoldenEye performed well at the box office and Brosnan garnered praise for his acting, he returned to reprise the role of the MI agent in the 18th Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies. The 1997-film directed by Roger Spottiswoode saw Bond fighting Elliot Carver (played by Jonathan Pryce), a media mogul who wants to trigger World War III. Michelle Yeoh and Teri Hatcher were the two female leads in the movie which saw worldwide earning of $333 million.

The World is Not Enough (1999)

Pumped up with the success of Tomorrow Never Dies, Brosnan was assigned the duty of James Bond one more time in The World is Not Enough. Directed by Michael Apted, the 19th Bond movie revolves around the assassination of a billionaire king by terrorist Renard (Robert Carlyle). Bond is assigned to protect King’s daughter Elektra (Sophie Marceau) who was previously kidnapped by Renard. The MI agent also unearths a conspiracy to spike oil prices by triggering a nuclear meltdown in Istanbul waters. Denise Richards was roped in to play the Bond girl in ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’, and assisted Pierce as a nuclear physicist in the movie.

Die Another Day (2002)

Brosnan acted as James Bond for the fourth and final time in Die Another Day. Released in 2002, the film follows Bond searching for a mole in British intelligence. The Lee Tamahori-directorial featured Halle Berry, Toby Stephens and Rosamund Spike in important characters. Die Another Day also celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Bond movie franchise.

