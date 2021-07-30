From Flu To Indigestion, Know Health Benefits of Nagkesar 

You must have seen hibiscus, rose, marigold, and a variety of other flowers. They are known to have several benefits. But have you ever heard about Nagkesar? Do you know what Nagkesar is and what health benefits it provides? Nagkesar is a plant whose leaves are both green and red in colour and its petals white and yellow. Yellow saffron-colored stamens form clusters inside the flowers. Nagkesar is believed to have immense health benefits.

You can use the Nagkesar leaves in different forms to treat from cold to stomach pain.

Cold

In this rainy season, it is possible to get cold any time. While there are other traditional medicines to treat the flu, you can also take the help of Nagkesar plant in such a case. To get rid of colds and flu, crush the leaves into a paste and apply it on the head to get relief from the cold.

Stomach problems

Stomach issues are common in today’s lifestyle. Nagkesar can fight indigestion, acidity, gas, abdominal pain and bloating. Nagkesar powder can be used with honey or sugar to get relief from this.

Hiccups

Hiccups can occur suddenly and can prove to be difficult to stop. You can use Nagkesar powder to help prevent hiccups. For this, consume Nagkesar powder with honey or sugar. You can also combine the powder with sugarcane and make a drink.

Joint pain

You can seek the assistance of Nagkesar to resolve joint pain. Gently massage Nagkesar seed oil into the joints or in the sore area. It helps in alleviating joint pain.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is based on general knowledge. Please consult a health expert before proceeding.

