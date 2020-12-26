From Engagement to Wedding, See All the Looks of New Bride Dhanashree Verma

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma tied the knot on December 22, 2020. The celebrity couple made their relationship official in August this year.

Dhanashree who works as a choreographer looks breathtakingly beautiful as a bride in her wedding pictures. Before the wedding ceremony, there were other ceremonies such as engagement, haldi, sangeet. Let us take you through the styles of the bride.

The celebrations started with an engagement ceremony where the bride decided to wear a pastel-coloured dress. She was wearing a heavy pearl necklace with emeralds. For her make-up, she decided to go with subtle tones for the outdoor day ceremony.

The 30-year-old cricketer plays for the Indian team and has been a player for the IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore since 2014.