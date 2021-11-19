From Deepika to Patralekhaa, Here’s What Special Messages on Wedding Outfits Mean

A bridal outfit is one of the most precious attires for a woman. Bollywood divas have come up with a unique way to make their wedding costumes memorable. From Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas to the newly-wed Patralekhaa, these brides had a special message sewn into their wedding outfits. Let’s take a look at what these messages were.

Patralekhaa tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Rajkummar Rao in an intimate ceremony at Chandigarh’s The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort. The couple took the big decision after dating for around 11 years. For their D-day, the couple wore beautiful Sabyasachi ensembles. However, the bride’s red tulle sari took away all the attention. Patralekhaa’s sari was paired with an embroidered veil that had a special detail. On the wedding veil, a Bengali verse was inscribed. The verse was dedicated by celebrity designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee to the couple to mark their special day.

The Bengali verse on veil reads “Aamar poran bhora bhalobasha aami tomaye shomporno korilam.” It translates to: “I give to you my soul filled with love.”

Well, Patralekhaa is not the only bride who incorporated a message into her wedding outfit. It is Deepika, who has been credited for sparking this trend, with her wedding veil. For her wedding, Deepika wore Sabyasachi and had “Sada Saubhagyavati Bhava” inscribed onto her veil. The Sanskrit phrase means, “May you always be lucky as a married woman.”

Priyanka and Nick Jonas had tied the knot in two ceremonies, a Christian and a Hindu. Priyanka wore a red Sabyasachi lehenga in the Hindu wedding. It was reported that the waistband of her skirt had the names of her parents and her husband embroidered into it.

For the Christian wedding, the actress wore a gown by Ralph Lauren, which had not 1 but 8 meaningful messages. These messages included, “Madhu & Ashok” (the names of her parents), “Nicholas Jerry Jonas” (her husband’s full name), “1st December 2018″ (their wedding date), “Om Namah Shivay”, “Hope,” “Compassion,”, “Family,” and “Love.”

