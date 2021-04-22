From ‘Daya Darwaza Tod Do’ to ‘Kuch to Gadbad Hai’, Here Are Some Memes on ACP Pradyuman

Veteran television actor Shivaji Satam celebrates his 71st birthday on April 21, 2021. Popularly known as ACP Pradyuman in the hit serial CID, he has worked in several Hindi and Marathi movies and TV shows as well. Satam worked as a cashier in the Central Bank Of India before moving to the showbiz and made his debut as an actor with Marathi musical drama, Sangeet Varad. He made his TV debut in 1980 with Rishte-Naate. In 1988, he appeared in another popular series, Famous Trials of India.

Since then, he has worked in hit and acclaimed movies like Vaastav, Kurukshetra and Nayak: The Real Hero but became a household name as ACP Pradyuman with CID. His portrayal of the ACP in the show, with his raised eyebrow and hand movements to build suspense about an unsolved mystery, has become a theme for funny memes on the internet. The show is one of the longest running TV shows in India.

While playing the character, he popularised the dialogues Kuch To Gadbad Hai (Something is fishy) and Daya, Darwaza Tod Do (Daya, break the door). On his birthday, let’s have a look at some of the popular memes on the character. Other popular memes on the character of ACP Pradyuman are based in the dialogues, Pata Lagao Daya and Tumhe To Fansi Hogi, Fansi.

Needless to say, CID has been one of the most popular and the longest running show on Sony TV. Other actors who played an important part in the series were Aditya Shrivastava as Senior Inspector Abhijeet, Dayanand Shetty as Daya, Dinesh Phadnis as Inspector Fredricks and Narendra Gupta as Dr. R. P. Salunkhe.

