From Bhool Bhulaiyaa to Bajrangi Bhaijaan, List of Bollywood Movies That Released On Eid

It is a tradition in Bollywood to release movies on Eid. Many blockbusters including mega-hits of Salman Khan betided on the festival. With Eid around the corner, let’s have a look at the Bollywood blockbusters that released on Eid.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa – Eid 2007

Akshay Kumar’s superhit psychological thriller comedy & horror film Bhool Bhulaiyaa was released on the festival of Eid in 2007. Helmed by Priyadarshan, the also featured Vidya Balan, Ameesha Patel and Shiney Ahuja in pivotal roles.

Wanted- Eid 2009

A Salman Khan starrer, the official remake of the Telugu film Pokiri was directed by Prabhu Deva. Released on Sep 18, 2009, the action-thriller was the second highest-grossing movie of the year.

Dabangg- Eid 2010

Abhinav Kashyap’s blockbuster starring Salman as fearless cop Chulbul Pandey released on Sep 10, 2010. The action-comedy flick was a humongous success with a budget of Rs 300 million and marketed at Rs 120 million. The highest-grossing of the year marked the debut of Sonakshi Sinha in Bollywood and won the National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Bodyguard – Eid 2011

Remake of Malayalam film Bodyguard, the film was released on Eid on August 31 starring Salman in the role of Lovely Singh, a bodyguard. The romantic-action film was a major success and went on to become the highest opener of all time across India.

Chennai Express- Eid 2013

This action –comedy film directed by Rohit Shetty with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles revolves around a man who boards the train from Mumbai to Rameswaram with the daughter of a local don. The movie set several records and became the quickest film to collect Rs 1 billion.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan – Eid 2015

In the comedy-drama Bajrangi Bhaijaan directed by Kabir Khan, Salman plays the titular character of Pawan Kumar, an ardent devotee of Lord Hanuman. He embarks upon a journey to help a little girl reunite with her family living in Pakistan. The film was both critically acclaimed and a commercial success which collected around Rs 969 crore.

This year too Salman is all geared up for his release to delight his fans on Eid.

