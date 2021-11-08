From Baking to Steaming, Easy Steps to Cooking Delicious Food Without Oil or Ghee

Losing weight is one of the biggest challenges in one’s life, for it requires giving up on so many food items. Everyone loves to have a tasty and healthy breakfast in the morning. People tend to use more oil and ghee to make it tastier but it eventually leads to health problems. If you want to lose weight and stay healthy, you will have to give up the consumption of oil and ghee. But if you eliminate oil and ghee, you might surely miss the taste of the food.

Here are some cooking tips that will help you prepare your favourite dishes without adding any oil. Not only will this oil-free food be good for your health but also taste just equally delicious.

Use a slow cooker or pressure cooker:

If you love to have soup, then with the help of a slow cooker you can make sumptuous and tasty chicken stew and vegetable stock soup. The cooker will also help you prepare one-pot food which benefits your health and is excellent in taste as well. You can easily cook food in a pressure cooker without adding oil.

Bake:

Baking the food and eating it has proven to be healthier and tastier. The use of butter paper will increase the taste of your dish. Instead of greasing with olive oil, grease it with water. Keeping water in a bowl in the oven will create moisture inside it.

Roast:

You can roast paneer, vegetable, chicken etc. in breakfast by marinating it properly. You are advised to use curd while marinating. This will keep enough moisture and there will be no need to add more fat.

Saute the Salad:

Saute the salad by adding cheese or olive oil to your salad. It will make the taste delicious and will be beneficial for your health too.

Steam:

Steaming the food is the best option instead of frying. It will give a different taste to your dish. Do not add oil while making the vegetable and put all the things together and steam it lightly.

(Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on general information. News 18 does not confirm the same. Before implementing these, please contact the concerned expert.)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.