Free distribution of seeds among farmers in Sapahar

Nayan Babu, Sapahar (Naogaon): Correspondent: Under the incentive program in Sapahar, Naogaon, vegetable seeds have been distributed among the farmers free of cost in the financial year 2020-2021.

At the initiative of the Upazila Agriculture Office, seeds of various vegetables were distributed among 230 farmers in the Upazila Parishad hall at 12 noon on Monday.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Kalyan Chowdhury presided over the distribution of vegetables seeds.

Upazila Chairman Alhaj Shahjahan Hossain distributed as the chief guest. Upazila Agriculture Officer Krishibid Mojibur Rahman delivered the special guest speech.

Upazila Agriculture Extension Officer Muniruzzaman (Talkie), Police Inspector (Investigation) Al Mahmud, Upazila Vice Chairman Abdur Rashid, Assistant Plant Protection Officer Ataur Rahman Selim and officers of various departments of the upazila and farmers were present at the time.