France’s Paul Pogba tests positive for Covid-19, says coach Didier Deschamps

“Paul Pogba was supposed to be in the list of players. Unfortunately for him, he got tested yesterday, which turned out to be positive this morning,” Deschamps said.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele also wasn’t included in the France squad. He was placed in a 14-day quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19 several days ago, according to French sports daily L’Equipe

To replace Pogba, Deschamps called Rennes’ young talent Eduardo Camavinga, in a list including other beginners such as Lyon’s Houssem Aouar and Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano, both rewarded for their Champions League performance.