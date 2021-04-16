France outlaws sex with children aged under 15

While the age of consent was previously 15, prosecutors in France used to be required to prove sex was non-consensual to obtain a rape conviction.

“This is an historic law for our children and our society,” Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti told the National Assembly.

“No adult aggressor will be able to claim the consent of a minor younger than 15 years old.”

The vote in favor of the bill was unanimous at its final reading, the Assembly said on Twitter.