Fox News’ Cavuto Tests Positive For COVID-19, Urges Vaccines

LOS ANGELES: Fox News Channel anchor Neil Cavuto tested positive for COVID-19, which he said was surprising but made him grateful that he was vaccinated.

Cavuto, who learned of the test results after Monday’s episode of Your World with Neil Cavuto, wasn’t on the air Tuesday.

While Im somewhat stunned by this news, doctors tell me Im lucky as well. Had I not been vaccinated, and with all my medical issues, this would be a far more dire situation, Cavuto said in a statement released by Fox News.

Its not, because I did and Im surviving this because I did. I hope anyone and everyone gets that message loud and clear. Get vaccinated, for yourself and everyone around you, the journalist said.

Cavuto, who had open-heart surgery in 2016 and was treated for cancer in the 1980s, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1997.

Also Tuesday, CNN’s John King revealed on his Inside Politics show that he has multiple sclerosis, which makes him immunocompromised. So, Im grateful youre all vaccinated, he said during a panel discussion. CNN mandates that all of its employees who work in an office or in the field with other people be vaccinated.

Fox News employees are required to let the company know their vaccination status and, if they havent been vaccinated, to be tested regularly for COVID-19.

Cavuto also anchors Fox News Channel’s Cavuto Live on Saturdays and Fox Business Network’s weekday show Cavuto: Coast to Coast.

