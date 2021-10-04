Four Factors Which Make it Acceptable to Get Back With Your Ex

Getting back with an ex definitely sounds like a bad idea at first glance. In most cases, the breakup happened because of compatibility issues and a lack of understanding between the partners. However, in some cases, there is often room for a better understanding and a revised sense of comfort between the two who once shared a great bond and a soul connection.

If the ex was toxic or someone who subjected you to physical/mental abuse, then it is not recommended to even think about getting back with them. Instead, you should pray that you never cross paths with them ever again. However, if the breakup was more of a ‘lost opportunity’, then you can give it another shot. Here four cases when it is acceptable to take an ex back:

You two ended things because of circumstances:

Sometimes circumstances can play a villain between two people who are otherwise perfect for each other. Maybe you both were in the middle of trying circumstances which made you lash out at each other for the slightest of reasons. In such cases, it is best to give your relationship another shot.

The break-up was not mutual:

If the break up was not mutual and the feelings have not yet achieved closure, then you can consider giving it another shot. If the person who broke up was genuinely sorry and apologized in a heartfelt manner, then you can consider giving it another try.

If the break-up was over a silly reason:

Sometimes, people are immature and short-tempered, and don’t think things through clearly before making a decision. If the break-up happened over something silly, and both of you feel like you are now mature enough to not repeat the mistakes of the past, then you can rekindle your romance.

If you think that the person is different now

As times change, people grow and evolve. The ego tussles and issues of the past might be non-existent now, and both of you may find that you are much well-adjusted people. So if you find yourself being on the same page often about various things, don’t be afraid to kindle the old flames again.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.