Founder of LGBTQI center shut down in Ghana says he fears for his safety

Alex Kofi Donkor, who heads the center named ‘LGBT+ Rights Ghana’ in the country’s capital, Accra, told CNN Thursday that he is now concerned for his safety after the raid.
“I just contacted our lawyers, there is an unsafe situation right now, and I need to go offline,” Donkor told CNN.
The community center — which opened on January 31 in a ceremony attended by a delegation of the European Union and other foreign embassies — faced opposition from the start and attracted a lot of anger among locals who called for it to be closed down.
A spokesman for Ghana Police Service declined to comment on the shutdown of the not-for-profit center, described as a movement “championing the fight for freedom for LGBT+ persons in Ghana.”
“We anticipated this,” he posted. “We will triumph. The police may have raided our office and closed it down but the real office is in our hearts, and minds.”
“The issue of LGBT is an issue that when mentioned creates some controversy, but what I want to say is that our laws are clear on such practices. It makes it criminal…to have unnatural carnal knowledge with another person,” Sarfo said in the video.
“On the issue of its criminality, it is non-negotiable, on the issue of cultural acceptance and norms, these practices are also frowned upon. For me, these are two distinct clarity on the matter and this is what I strongly stand for,” she added.
Earlier this month, President Joe Biden directed United States foreign departments and agencies to “promote and protect the human rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender persons everywhere.”
“When foreign governments move to restrict the rights of LGBTQI+ persons or fail to enforce legal protections in place, thereby contributing to a climate of intolerance, agencies engaged abroad shall consider appropriate responses, including using the full range of diplomatic and assistance tools and, as appropriate, financial sanctions, visa restrictions, and other actions,” the presidential memo said.