Former British police officer convicted for being member of banned neo-Nazi group is jailed

Benjamin Hannam was found guilty on five charges, including membership of the banned National Action group, making a false application to join the police force by not disclosing his membership of said group, possession of documents useful to a terrorist and the possession of indecent photographs of a child.

Hannam is the first officer in the UK to be convicted of having belonged to a terrorist organization, according to the court.

The former police officer was involved with the neo-Nazi group National Action from 2016, but had left the group before the joining the police force in March 2018, London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Judge Anthony Leonard said that Hannam’s offense was “so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified.”