For Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding, Vegetables Ordered From Karnataka and Thailand

Bollywood superstars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif on Monday night reached Chauth Ka Barwara town of Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district amid tight security arrangements by the police. Their wedding rituals will begin on Tuesday. Vicky and Katrina will get married at the Six Senses Fort Barwara. Along with their family members, they reached the wedding venue at exactly 11:10 pm on Monday. They were accorded a grand welcome by the hotel management. Their guests will also start coming to the wedding venue from today.

Vicky and Katrina left from Mumbai for their wedding in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan on Monday evening.

To serve food to the guests at the wedding, vegetables have been ordered from many states of the country and abroad. Several types of vegetables have also been ordered from Thailand. Red bananas, spinach, cabbage, and mushrooms have been imported from Karnataka. A truck from Karnataka reached Six Senses Barwara Fort on Monday.

Guests will be served continental food, traditional Rajasthani and Punjabi food. There will also be Rajwadi food items at the wedding.

As many as 120 guests, including film industry heavyweights, are expected to be at the venue for the wedding functions, to be held between December 7 and 10. Among the B-Town celebs expected to be at the function are Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Kabir Khan, Neha Dhupia, and her actor-husband Angad Bedi.

The two are expected to tie the knot on December 9, as per Hindu customs. The Sangeet ceremony will be held on December 7, followed by the Mehendi ceremony the next day. A special reception will also be held after the wedding ceremony on December 10.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.