Food Items That Make You Gain Belly Fat

Are you wondering what to do apart from working out to prevent gaining fat around the abdomen? Well, apart from exercising, it is equally important to monitor your food intake, control portions and practice mindful eating.

After all, you are what you eat. There are some fattening foods or we could rather call them ‘belly bullies’ that must be avoided at any cost to shed those extra kilos around your belly.

Let’s take a look at the list of these foods that disrupt your slim waistline by fat deposition:

Sugary food and beverages: Cakes, candies, frozen yogurt, soda, pastries are high in sugar content. These foods have added sugar in them that contain a lot of fructose.

Both regular sugar and corn syrup are high in fructose. One has 50% fructose while the other has 55%. These foods decrease insulin sensitivity and cause fat deposition around the belly.

Processed food: The processed foods such as white bread, white rice, breakfast cereals, canned soups or tinned vegetables, potato chips, pies, muffins, biscuits, cookies- though taste great but are stripped of nutrients, fibers, vitamins. They contain a whole lot of extra sugar, salt, oil, and calories, trans fats.

Bacon, processed meat: These are high in calories, saturated fats that absolutely set your body functions out of whack. Avoid hot dogs, bacon, sausages as they are tough to digest and add to the fat deposition in your abdominal area.

Alcohol: Consumption of alcohol meddles with the body’s metabolism; reduces fat burning capacity, and calories from alcohol tend to get deposited as belly fat.

Carb-dense food: Bagels, white pasta, white rice, donuts are rich in carbohydrates. Consumption of such carb-dense food over a period of time, on a regular basis, leads to sugar and insulin spikes. Insulin resistance, PCOD, even cardiac problems might arise beside gaining belly fat.

Fried foods: Like the processed foods, fried foods are another factor contributing to the weight gain around the belly. High in fat, difficult to digest, cause acid reflux, simply sits in the stomach for prolonged hours- leading to the fat build up in the belly.

It is not only about the appearance going for a toss with the abdominal fat deposition, but it’s also about the health hazards that come with gaining the fat. So avoid these ‘belly bullies’ foods.