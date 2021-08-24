Food And Liquid Items You Must Have While Recovering From Jaundice

Jaundice is very common in newborn babies, but it can happen to adults and elderlies too. Jaundice can occur due to several causes like inflammation of the liver or an obstructed bile duct. Whatever we consume is processed by our liver, but sometimes contaminated food or water may disrupt its functioning. And this may lead to building up waste products in the blood causing jaundice. Symptoms may include fatigue, fever, a yellow tinge on your skin and eyes or vomiting.

A patient suffering from jaundice is advised to take complete bed rest. For the initial few days, the patient also needs to follow a liquid diet. Usually, medications are prescribed to treat jaundice, but for the proper functioning of the liver, a strict healthy diet needs to be followed.

Here are some foods to include in your daily diet for a speedy recovery from jaundice:

Water: The first step in the recovery process is drinking a lot of water. It will keep you hydrated all day long and will help to flush out toxins from the body. It is highly recommended to consume a lot of water throughout the day.

Soups and broth:

It is beneficial to consume as much liquid as you can during illness. Both soups and broths are flavorful and easy to digest. Soups and broth provide your body with good nutrients.

Fruit and vegetable juice:

Consuming juices will help a patient recover from jaundice quickly. Our digestive system requires some rest, therefore, avoiding complex carbohydrates is beneficial.

Proteins:

Protein provides energy to the body and helps alleviate damaged organs. Proteins are rich in amino acids, making them essential for the recovery of the liver. Consume plenty of pulses, dals, and legumes.

Coconut Milk:

Coconut water is high in antioxidants. While boosting your immunity, it will also protect against recurrence of jaundice. It keeps the body hydrated and helps in maintaining a proper fluid balance.

