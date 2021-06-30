Follow This Diet Plan To Protect Yourself From Asthma Attack

People who have asthma are on high alert since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country. Coronavirus infects the lungs, thus the fear among asthma patients is natural. But there are many ways through which asthma patients can protect themselves. A balanced diet aimed to boost immunity can help the Asthma patients.

Vitamin C

A diet that is rich in vitamin C is believed to be beneficial for patients with respiratory problems. Vitamin C helps in toughening up the lungs, which can prove to be extremely beneficial for patients.

People who consume more vitamin C-rich foods have a lower risk of an asthma attack. Thus, asthma patients should include vitamin C rich food items like lemon, oranges, broccolis, kiwis in their diet.

Honey and Cinnamon

Honey and cinnamon are also beneficial for patients suffering from respiratory problems, though it should be taken in very small quantities. Honey and cinnamon have been credited to provide relief to the lungs, when taken before going to sleep.

Basil

Basil, or what is known as ‘Tulsi’ in the Indian subcontinent, is no wonder a magical herb. Anti-oxidant properties are found in abundance in Tulsi. Putting two to three basil leaves in tea can reduce the risk of attack in asthma patients.

Tulsi also improves the immune system of the body. Apart from that, basil gives relief in seasonal diseases like flu and cold. No wonder why it’s worshipped all across India!

Pulses and legumes

Adding pulses, green vegetables to your diet should be a must not only for patients with ailments, but for everyone. Pulses are a good source of protein and also provide protection from various infections.

People can also improve their digestion system by eating pulses regularly whereas leafy green vegetables are packed with vitamins, minerals and fibre. Eating a diet full of vegetables, especially the ones which are green, can offer several health benefits including reduced risk of obesity, heart disease, high blood pressure and stress.

