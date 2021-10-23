Follow These Seven Yoga Poses For Strong Bones

Bone disorder cases are becoming a major concern globally as young people are being found to have various problems related to bones. As per researchers people are facing bone problems due to skewed lifestyle and irregular diets.

Orthopedic treatments are too costly and one might have to shell out all savings but yet not recover from disease. As per a report published in Dainik Bhaskar newspaper, bone disorder problems can be avoided by practicing yoga every day. The newspaper citing the findings from a research conducted in the United States mentioned that doing yoga increases mass density of the bones and helps in fast recovery of any bone disorders. The New York Times in one of its articles quoting American researcher Dr Fishman wrote that patients suffering from osteoporosis can also be cured by yoga.

Dr. Fishman conducted the study for 10 years between 2005 and 2015 on people suffering from osteoporosis or osteopenia, the disease in which bone density starts decreasing, bones becomes hollow and finally break. A total of 741 persons were asked to do seven yoga poses daily or every alternate day for at least one minute. Bone mass density of spine and femur bone was found to be increasing in such people.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 50 million people were found to be suffering with osteoporosis in India in 2019. Astonishingly, 46 million people suffering from the disease were women.

Practice these Yoga poses daily to build strength of your bones.

Virabhadrasana

Stand with legs spread at a distance of 3-4 feet. Bend the left foot 45 degrees in, keep the right foot out 90 degrees. Extend arms, bend right knee and look at right hand Wait 30 seconds. Now repeat from the left side. It strengthens the shoulders, arms and back.

Vrikshasana

Stand in Tadasana, now bend the right leg and rest the claws on the left thigh as high as possible. While balancing the body, raise the arms up and then join the palms in a posture of Namaskar. Hold the position for 30 to 60 seconds. Repeat the same way with the other leg. This asana strengthens thighs, ankles and spine.

Trikonasana

Stand with your feet spread at a distance of three to four feet. Keep the right foot out at 90 degrees and the left foot at 15 degrees then turn your body to the right and raise the left hand and touch the ground with the right hand. Wait 30 seconds, repeat the same with your left leg. This asana strengthens the neck, back and waist.

Parivritta Trikonasana

Stand with your feet open for 3 to 3.5 feet and bend the left leg at 45-60 degrees inwards. Then keep the right foot at 90 degrees out and then slowly turn the torso at 90 degrees from the hip to right. While inhaling your breath, rest the left hand on the ground on the outer side of the right feet. Look at it by lifting the right hand upwards. Wait for 30 seconds and then repeat the same with your other leg. It strengthens the legs, hips and spine.

Hastapadasana

Stand straight and keep both hands on the hips then lean forward while inhaling. Try to keep the hands on the toes. Stay in this posture for 15 to 30 seconds and then get to normal position while exhaling. This asana strengthens the back, neck, hips and calms the mind.

Setubandh Asana

Lie down on your back and keep your hands close to your body. Now lift the hips up by putting pressure on the feet and join both the hands. Hold for 5 to 10 seconds. Repeat it three times. This asana strengthens chest and neck muscles.

Uttit Parsvakonasana

Stand with your feet spread upto four feet. Keep the left foot at 20 degrees inwards and the right at 90 degrees. Bend the right knee and place the right hand on the floor outside the right foot. Now straighten the left arm and leg. Stay like this for 60 seconds. This asana strengthens the hips, chest and spine.

(Disclaimer: Practice the Yoga Asanas under the supervision of a certified Yoga trainer)

