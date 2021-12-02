Follow These Regimen in the Night for Glowing and Healthy Skin

When the weather transitions from hot summers to dry winters, it’s critical to adapt your skincare regimen to the cold conditions. Even people with the oiliest skin might experience some dryness during the cold months, and the extremely chilly air is even less hospitable to dry or dehydrated skin. Keeping this in consideration, it’s a smart thought to make a few tweaks to your routine, especially before night, when you can layer on the hydration. So, we attempted to come up with the ideal overnight skincare regimen for winter, from cleansing to moisturizing.

Remove Make up

Before you commit this skin sin, consider this: sleeping with make up can clog pores and leave your skin more susceptible to breakouts. If you’re in moodof grabbing your cleanser as soon as you get back, we recommend adding an extra step to your PM skin care regimen. For clog-free skin, use a moisturising micellar water to remove all your makeup. Alternatively, you may use a nutritious cleansing balm, which is gentler on the skin in the winter and wipes make up gently.

After that, apply a creamy cleanser

Double cleaning is still necessary in the winter, but you must use the proper formulations to avoid stripping your skin of its natural oils. In conclusion, choose a creamy cleanser over a foam or gel cleanser, which leaves skin feeling tight, especially if you already have dry skin.

Use a hydrating serum or lotion

While rich creams are vital for hydration, the actions you take prior will result in longer-lasting moisture throughout the cold winter months. Use alternate options between using a cream and a serum. It can help your skin get the required amount of moisture.

Include a nourishing oil

Layering, as previously said, is the key to keeping skin moisturised and preventing dryness in the long run. Layering on the hydrating formulas prior to applying your moisturiser is really beneficial. After your hydrating serum, apply a layer of nourishing plant-based oil to seal in moisture.

Opt for a rich cream

Now for the big draw: the moisturiser. Lightweight gels and creams would be out in the winter, while rich, luxe creams are in. If you really want to keep your skin moisturised all night, you’ll need to switch to a product with a richer formula that can lock the moisture in throughout the night.

Add a mist on the top

If you get up in the middle of the night feeling dry, drink some water and a spritz of something to moisturise the surface of your skin. Keep a face mist beside your nightstand for a quick hydration boost in the morning.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.