Follow These Home Remedies To Get Rid of Itching in Monsoon

A lot of skin issues occur in the monsoon season. Itching and rashes are common problems when the skin comes in contact with sweat or rain water. Actually, in monsoon when there is more humidity in the atmosphere and people sweat due to heat, it leads to growth of bacteria on the skin which results in itching. In this case if you use Prickly Heat Powder available in the market, then it gives instant relief but the problem arises again. These powders close the pores of the skin which stops sweating but this makes the problem even worse. Such issues can be better taken care of with the help of home remedies. Let’s have a look at some of these remedies.

Lemon with baking soda – If you have itching, then while bathing you can use a paste made of two spoons of baking soda and one spoon of lemon water on your skin. Leave it for five to ten minutes then wash it. Do this daily, it will resolve your itching issue. Sandal – Sandal is very good for skin. Take the sandal powder available in the market and apply it on the area where you have itching. You can also apply a paste of it by mixing rose water in it. Neem – Neem has antibacterial qualities which are very helpful in skin related issues. It can be used in the treatment of itching too. You can crush the leaves of Neem and apply it on the affected area. Coconut oil – Coconut oil has anti-inflammation and anti-bacterial qualities which help in keeping the skin healthy. It nourishes the skin and is very effective in curing skin infections. If you are facing the issue of itching then you can message the affected areas with coconut oil and apply it too.

Home remedies can work wonders in finding a permanent solution to issues like itching during monsoon.

