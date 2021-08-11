Follow These Eating Habits To Control Diabetes

Making healthier food choices is crucial for everyone but it’s more important to manage eating habits for diabetes patients to reduce the risk of diabetes complications. There are different types of diabetes. So, there is not a one-of-a-kind ‘diabetes diet’ for everyone suffering from the disease. But with the help of a few tips and right eating habits, you can make healthier food choices.

The healthy eating tips are general and can help you control your blood pressure, blood glucose (sugar) and cholesterol levels. The eating tips can also help you manage your weight and reduce the risk of problems related to diabetes, such as heart problems and other health conditions including certain types of cancers.

Choose healthier carbohydrates

Food rich in carbs affect blood sugar levels so it’s important to know in which foods carbohydrates are present.

2. Eat less salt

Eating lots of salt can increase the risk of high blood pressure, resulting in an increased risk of heart diseases and stroke.

3. Eat more fruit and veg

Eating fruits and veggies can help you get the fiber, vitamins and minerals your body needs. Choose whole fruits instead of fruit juices as they also count as added sugar.

4. Choose healthier fats

We all need healthier fat in our daily diet as it gives us energy. Healthier fats include seeds, unsalted nuts, avocados, oily fish, sunflower oil, and olive oil.

5. Cut down on added sugar

Cutting out added sugars can help to control your blood sugar levels and reduce your weight.

6. Drink alcohol sensibly

Alcohol is rich in calories, so if you do drink, think about cutting back and try to keep to a maximum of 14 units (6 pints of average beer) a week.

7. Get your minerals and vitamins from foods

Eating a mixture of different foods will give you minerals and vitamins.

Other than all these above-mentioned eating habits it’s more important to stay physically active. It can help control your diabetes and also reduce the risk of heart related problems.

