Follow These 5 Tips To Calm Down Your Angry Partner

Anger is one of the many emotions that human beings experience now and then and there is nothing wrong with expressing it. However, everyone needs to understand where to draw the line between anger and overreaction. Violent or aggressive behaviour is not acceptable by anyone. It also affects the relationships and other members in a family. If your partner also gets out of control, you will have to step in to understand the reason behind his anger and help him to calm down.

Here are a few ways to calm down a man when he flares up.

Call for help:Excessive anger is a sign that something needs to be resolved. The real reason behind the anger might be a psychological distress. This is why it is important to offer the angry person assistance. Ask him or her if you could do anything to make them feel better. By making an effort to understand the reason behind the anger, you can help him or her to relieve stress. Remain calm:Dealing with an angry husband or boyfriend is quite frustrating. It is natural for your temper to rise, especially when you feel that he is lashing out unfairly. However, most people do not understand that their heated response only escalates the tension. Though it is difficult, it is advised to remain calm and patient. If you feel your temper flaring, pause and breathe and then respond thoughtfully. Make him feel emotionally safe:Like women, men too need emotional safety. In many cases, his anxiety and anger are a result of him feeling vulnerable or injured. Reassure him that you will stand by him no matter what. Try saying soothing things to your partner. Even if you feel that he is being irrational, avoid criticising him. Listen to him attentively. Be compassionate:Compassion is the perfect solution to anger. When your husband or boyfriend is feeling frustrated or angry, try to turn his hostile feelings into love and kindness. A regular practice of compassionate behaviour can help to heal you both. Don’t assume:Assuming things often does more harm than good. So, never assume the reason behind your partner’s anger. Ask him about the reason, his needs and his feelings. Talk to him about the changes you notice in his behaviour when he is angry. Having an open conversation can give you great results.

