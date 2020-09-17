Flying on an Airplane? Here are Tips for Safe Travel Amid Covid-19 Spread

People are back to travelling in spite of the increasing cases of Covid-19. Although many restrictions are still imposed in major cities, hotels, restaurant and tourist attractions have opened with a special measure to reduce transmission of the virus. Moreover, many countries have also normalised their tourism to boost the economy.

But how will you safely explore the world with the high potential of exposure to infection? Will the flights be safe for travel? Is visiting famous spots possible while social distancing? And if you choose for a safer road trip, are the public restroom safe?

If these are the questions bothering you, we might have found the answers for them. People need to take care of themselves while travelling in order to reduce the chances of infection.

Travelling by air can increase the risk of contracting and spreading Covid-19 according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as aeroplane are an enclosed space,

Although many recommendations are given for safer travel as per social distancing guidelines, here are some helpful tips to help you in planning for a safe journey while flying.

— Always wear a facemask to keep your nose and mouth covered. Pack multiple masks with you in case that one is lost or damaged.

— Avoid close contact by staying at least 6 feet apart from anyone who is not your family.

— Have disinfectant wipes handy and easily accessible to you and wipe your sitting area and particularly your tray table as an extra precaution.

— Wash your hands frequently especially after touching any surface of the aeroplane or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

— Choose comfortable clothing, which covers all your body like a pair of long pants and long sleeve. As soon as you reached your destination, remove and wash or discard the clothes immediately.

— Use headgear all the time especially on board.

— Protect your eyes with glasses or sunglasses

— Don’t come in direct contact with anyone who is sick.

— Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

— Refrain from eating if you are flying for only couples of hours.