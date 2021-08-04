Flu Vaccine May Prevent Hospitalization of Covid-19 Patients: Study

A new study has revealed that Covid-19 patients inoculated against Influenza are less likely to need critical medical care as the flu jab possibly reduces severe effects of the virus.

An analysis of 75,000 Covid-19 patients from across the globe found that the annual flu shot reduces risk of sepsis, stroke and deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in Covid-19 patients. It was also found that these patients are less likely to be admitted to intensive care units (ICU).

According to the new study, people jabbed with the flu shot did not show adverse health effects after being infected with Coronavirus. However, the flu vaccine does not guarantee to be a life savior at critical stages.

Researchers also state that an Influenza vaccine can work as an important tool to fight the adverse effects of Coronavirus. However, the researchers are yet to establish how an Influenza vaccine is protecting people from Coronavirus.

Devinder Singh, professor, Surgery, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in the United States and lead author of the study said, “If it is 100 percent proved that Influenza vaccines can save people from Coronavirus then the flu shot could be used to inoculate people in countries facing Covid-19 vaccine crisis.”

Singh further adds that an Influenza vaccine can never be an alternative for Covid-19 jabs. “Coronavirus vaccines are best to fight Covid-19,” added Singh.

What is an Influenza vaccine and when can it be taken?

Influenza vaccines are flu shots given on the left arm. This shot saves people from seasonal flu and three to four kinds of influenza viruses. The vaccine can be administered to anyone in the age group of six months and above. The vaccine shot is usually taken prior to monsoon or winters.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here