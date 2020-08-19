Flood waters reach the toes of China’s famous Leshan giant Buddha statue

It also caused water to touch the toes of Leshan’s Giant Buddha, which state-run media outlet Xinhua reported has not happened in at least seven decades.

The 233-foot-high sitting Buddha was carved out of a hillside on Mount Emei around 1,200 years ago, and forms part of a UNESCO world heritage site in China’s Sichuan province.

It usually sits comfortably above the waters of the Yangtze, and tourists gather at its base.