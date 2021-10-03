Five Signs Your Partner Needs Some Time to Themselves

Relationships can be complex. Many times, even a relationship which is going great can collapse owing to lack of proper communication. Also, it is important to read the non-verbal clues sometimes in order to gain a bigger picture on what a person might be feeling at the moment. Below are some cues which might suggest that your partner might be needing a break and some ‘me time’ for themselves.

They are not involving you in every plan of theirs

They might not be willing to share every moment of their life with you, or asking you how you spent your day. This might be because they are feeling burnt out and need some space to just be themselves and do whatever they like. Be it watching Netflix, feeding their cat or simply going for a walk, they might be feeling that they require that ‘alone time’ and don’t want to over-share.

Your partner starts avoiding long phone calls

If your partner is avoiding long phone calls, it is because they might be feeling stressed out or just not ‘feeling it’. They might need time to themselves and concentrate on their own needs. Maybe they need to re-connect with other people in their lives. You can’t be hogging all the time 24*7.

They start arguments over small things

If your partner starts arguing with you for no reason, it’s a sign that they are trying to push you away subconsciously. Maybe they just don’t feel like hanging out with you, or maybe there are pressing issues in their lives which demand their attention.

They become extremely codependent on you

They start losing their own personality and start depending on you for the smallest of things. They just can’t have an opinion of their own and just say ‘yes’ to whatever you say. It’s a sign that they need to spend time away from you and become more independent.

They respond to your texts quite late

If you significant other seems reluctant to reply to your texts, then take it as a sign that they feel suffocated with your constant attention and need some space to breathe.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.