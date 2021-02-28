Five Reasons Why One Should Include Ghee in Their Daily Diet

Remember how our mothers keep adding that dollop of ghee on rotis, parathas, laddoos to ensure our good health! Well, ghee or clarified butter is one of the most incredible natural foods treasured in Ayurveda since ages.

Owing to its extraordinary health benefits, our ‘desi’ ghee has now gained international recognition. Considered as ‘liquid gold’ by some, ghee is a nutritional powerhouse and a highly recommended staple Indian food.

Benefits of having a spoonful of ghee everyday are immense. Therefore, to reap its exceptional nutritional value one must incorporate this wonder ingredient in everyday meal.

Here is a look at its benefits:

Strengthens immunity

Since ghee is loaded with essential fat-soluble vitamins D, K, E and A, these nutrients ramp up our body functions, including immunity. Ghee’s ability to aid body absorb fat-soluble minerals and vitamins from other foods, nourishes our immune system arming it with the right defence mechanisms. Moreover, the quintessential desi ghee is known to possess anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, antioxidant properties that wards of viruses, flu, cough, cold.

Improves Digestion

Ghee is an excellent source of butyric acid. It is a short-chain fatty acid that is created when the good bacteria in gut breaks down the dietary fibre butyrate. The colon cells use butyric acid as their preferred source of energy.

It is great for energizing the intestinal walls. Have ghee also to treat intestinal disorders, such as Crohn’s disease.

Boosts Memory

Healthy saturated fats in ghee boosts cognitive functioning. It prevents cell, tissue damage, promotes longevity. Eating ghee in the morning on an empty stomach improves the process of cell rejuvenation which boosts the healing process of our body.

Promotes healthy, glowing skin

Ghee’s antioxidant-rich, anti-inflammatory properties soothes the skin, reduces inflammation, pigmentation, delays ageing, flushes out toxins from the body. It acts as a natural moisturizer that imparts radiance to your skin and hair.

Energy provider, promotes weight loss

The medium and short-chain fatty acids present in ghee makes it an ultimate Ayurvedic superfood that is considered a rich energy source. Also, the fact that ghee has healthy omega fatty acids, body’s lean mass gets boosted, and fat mass reduced, thereby making it ideal for weight loss.

Other than the above-mentioned reasons for including ghee in daily diet, it must be consumed for good heart, eye-sight, cancer prevention, constipation, and overall good health.