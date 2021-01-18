Five Reasons Why One Should Include Eggs in Their Daily Diet

‘Sunday ho ya Monday- roz khao ande’. This familiar, very popular phrase used to feature in ads as part of the most persuasive, entertaining campaign promoting the need to consume eggs.

Such was, and still is the importance of eggs in our diet plan. To boost your health plan, you are required to give your body the nutritious egg. What tops it all is the easy availability of this versatile food rich in numerous healthy properties.

But to be more specific, why must you include this oval-shaped, white food item in your diet? Let’s find out for ourselves.

1. Get an adequate supply of protein:

Whether you are a bodybuilder, or a fitness enthusiast or only want to have a healthy food habit- consume eggs. Eggs are a complete source of protein. 1 egg contains 6 grams protein. Protein is needed for muscles, boosting immunity, controlling blood sugar, enhancing strength. Eggs also contain amino acids. They are superfoods because of their all-encompassing healthy nutrients.

2. Get the choline supply:

One of the best dietary sources of choline is egg. 1 egg comprises more than 100 mg choline. Choline is a nutrient meant to build cell membranes, produce signaling molecules in brain.

3. Get improved eye-sight:

Eggs contain lutein and zeaxanthin which are powerful antioxidants for the retina. Especially egg yolks are rich is these nutrients and consuming them lessen the chances of cataracts, macular degeneration. 1 whole egg is enriched with vitamin A, B12, folate.

4. Get improved good cholesterol:

You can dodge the risk of heart ailments by ensuring that your body has right amount of good cholesterol or HDL. Consuming eggs consistently is known to raise HDL levels in the body. Also, keeps your blood pressure at bay.

5. Get adequate supply of omega-3 fatty acids:

Eggs are rich in omega-3 fatty acids which help in fighting depression. Eggs take care of brain health, reduce ailments related to metabolism, lower blood pressure, and reduce inflammation.