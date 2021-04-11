Five Health Benefits of Ayurvedic Gem Triphala

Ayurveda is full of gems that can be of great benefit to your health. One such hidden gem from the ancient closet of Indian Ayurveda is Triphala, which literally means ‘a mix of three fruits’ in Sanskrit. It is made by a combination of three superfruits — Amalaki, Bibhitaka and Haritaki. Each one of these fruits has great medicinal benefit and is very helpful for boosting the immunity of the human body.

Triphala consumption is known to be very good for digestion and since it is an excellent antioxidant, it also acts as an immunity booster. It is available in powder, juice, tincture, extract, capsule, or tablet form, and is easily available online and on many natural food and supplements stores.

Triphala’s consumption can help you in various health aspects other than the process of digestion. Many experts believe that Triphala’s regular consumption can help you immensely in controlling Type 2 Diabetes.

Here we will look at some of the most common health benefits of this ayurvedic medicine:

Good Digestion

The most commonly known health benefit of Triphala is that it helps in the digestion process. Since it is a good natural laxative, it helps to loosen the stool and improve bowel movement. It also helps in strengthening the digestive tract of the body by increasing the number of good bacteria in the intestinal tract.

Immunity Booster

According to a study published in The Indian Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Triphala is great for our immunity and also acts as an immunosuppressant. Regular consumption of Triphala can help fight infections and control allergies due to its anti-inflammatory properties.

Dental Health

According to a 2016 study published in the Journal of Periodontology, Triphala can be very helpful in maintaining good dental health. Washing mouth with Triphala can be very effective in reduction of oral plaque and oral bacteria.

Enhanced vision

Ocular enhancing properties present in Triphala enhance your vision and protects you from eye ailments such as cataract or glaucoma.

Weight Loss

If you are looking to shed some extra kilos from your body, Triphala can be very useful for you. Consumption of Triphala will help to improve your metabolism, which is very important in case you are looking to lose weight. It also helps to flush out the toxins and keep the gastrointestinal tract clean.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here