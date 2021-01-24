Five Foods You Should Eat to Improve Your Heart Health

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the prime cause of deaths all over the world annually. The key to treating those prone to or suffering from heart-related ailments is a healthy diet. Below we take a look at five consumables that are ideal for heart patients.

1. Green vegetables

Vegetables such as potatoes, tomatoes, onions, green beans, soybeans, spinach, broccoli, asparagus and lettuce, protect our heart. They contain essential vitamins and minerals, which perform vital anti-oxidative and anti-inflammatory functions and prevent abnormalities with blood pressure and blood glucose levels. Vegetables are also rich in fibre, which reduces the possibility of atherosclerosis, or the build-up of excess cholesterol, fats that can obstruct our arteries and cause strokes.

2. Fruits

Just like vegetables, fruits also have a protective effect on our cardiovascular health as per studies. Apples, grapes, pomegranates, blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, blackberries and avocado are rich in dietary fibre, vitamins and minerals, antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. They help reduce hypertension and high levels of low-density protein, or LDL cholesterol in the blood.

3. Seeds and nuts

Plant seeds are dense in nutrients which contribute to improved heart health. Edible plant seeds consist of whole grains, nuts and cereals contain vitamins, minerals and phytochemicals like polyphenols that prevent oxidative damage.

Nuts such as peanuts, almonds, walnuts, pistachios and cashews are rich in unsaturated fatty acids, fibre, protein and phytochemicals. Studies have shown that nuts help lower cholesterol and triglyceride in the body and reduce the possibility of arteries getting clogged. Nuts contain monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFAs) and polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs), which minimize CVD risks.

4. Teas

As per scientific studies, black tea and green tea can lower the possibility of arterial clogging and strokes by 10 to 20 per cent. Teas contain a polyphenol called flavanol which reduces blood pressure and increases arterial blood flow.

5. Spices

Oxidative stress contributes to cardiovascular disorders. Turmeric, ginger, garlic, pepper, cinnamon and coriander are rich in phytochemicals that reduce oxidative stress. They also reduce bad cholesterol and high blood pressure.