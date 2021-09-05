Five Famous Teachers Who Taught Us Resilience

When we look at society as a collective of various individuals playing their role in its upliftment, teachers top the list as the most important members of the society. They are people who play their role in nurturing a juvenile mind and training it to do wonders in the future. Thus, teachers shape the leaders of society, and subsequently, the future of it. India has seen some of the most influential teachers the world has ever seen. Here is a list of five teachers who contributed and shaped myriad minds.

Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

The first vice-president of India, Dr. Radhakrishnan, was a notable teacher, philosopher, and scholar. In India, Teacher’s Day is celebrated to commemorate the birth of the extraordinary teacher who inspired millions to walk the path of righteousness. Once, Dr. Radhakrishnan’s students decorated an entire carriage with flowers during his journey from Mysore University to Mysore Railway Station, and the students pulled the carriage themselves.

Savitribai Phule

She was the first female teacher of our country who ignited the feminist movement in India at a time when women’s rights were almost non-existent. She, along with her husband Jyotirao Phule, started the first school for girls in Vishrambaug Wada, Pune. Savitribai, who was also a poet, taught girls from the downtrodden castes, who were, at that time, considered untouchables.

Swami Vivekanand

The monk who led lakhs of people on a journey of faith, education, and character-building, Swami Vivekananda, created an entirely new mindset, with education at the centre of it all. He was the brains behind the ‘Ramakrishna Mission’, which motivated people to live life according to Practical Vedanta, and serve society.

Rabindranath Tagore

Rabindranath Tagore was the first non-European to win a Nobel Prize in literature. The creator of our country’s national anthem, Tagore’s teachings are still prevalent and have immense importance. Apart from being an impeccable teacher, he wrote extensively in the form of stories, poems, essays, dramas, and songs. He is also credited for adding the word Mahatma before the name of the father of our nation, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi.

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam

Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam was the 11th President of the country who led the nation on a path of scientific and technological developments. Hailing from a very modest family, Kalam is a true inspiration for anybody who wants to achieve their dreams. Termed as ‘Missile Man of India’, Kalam led multiple ISRO projects and played an instrumental role in the Pokhran nuclear tests.

