Five Facts and Quotes of Nobel Laureate

One of the most widely recognisable scientific figures in human history, Albert Einstein, was born on March 14, 1879. His theory of relativity revolutionised the field of physics, inspiring many future scientists and forming the basis of almost all future inventions. The 1921 winner of Nobel Prize in Physics worked on discovery of the law of photoelectric effect and his contribution has been immense to theoretical physics.

Remembering him on his 142nd birth anniversary, here are five interesting, non-academic facts about the genius.

His birth scared the family

According to Denis Brian’s book, Einstein: A Life, he was born with an oddly large and misshapen head which terrified his grandmother.

He was a late bloomer

The man who discovered so many principles of physics had a tough time formulating his words and couldn’t speak at all till he was over 2-years-old.

His children can be credited for his iconic hair

Google images from Einstein’s younger years and you will notice he was very careful with his hair, always oiled a swept back. But thanks to the pressures of fatherhood, and struggling to provide for his family as a clerk, he stopped going to the barber often and simply embraced his “wild side”.

His jokes were often NSFW

Stereotypes in pop-culture portray people of science as geeky, non-sexual, and humourless. Einstein was not a stereotype and was quite known for his love of raunchy and sexual humour.

Einstein, the playboy

The man loved his physics and he loved to love. National Geographic even took a dig at him and renamed his theory as “Theory of infidelity.” The scientist wrote to a female friend that cheating was the norm among humans and had very liberal views on having affairs.

Einstein also had a lot of incredible thoughts on life. Here are five quotes by Albert Einstein:

— Two things are infinite: the universe and human stupidity; and I’m not sure about the universe.

— If you can’t explain it to a six-year-old, you don’t understand it yourself

— Science without religion is lame, religion without science is blind

— Any fool can know. The point is to understand

— Try not to become a man of success. Rather become a man of value.