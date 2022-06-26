Five Days On, Is Shinde-led Sena Rebel Camp in Guwahati Facing Time Crunch?

It has been five days since Shiv Sena rebel MLAs camped at Guwahati. Although the fact that they are strong in number is an advantage for the rebels, there is no denying the pressure that’s mounting after notices to 16 MLAs of the faction.

The Eknath Shinde-led camp claimed they had two-thirds of the MLAs from Shiv Sena on their side and said that they can topple the Maharashtra government. They also wrote letter to the Deputy Speaker showing their numbers.

Responding to Sena’s “threat” of disqualification, Shinde said in tweets, “There are several Supreme Court decisions in this regard. Who are you trying to frighten? We understand your games and law as well. You can’t ask for action against 12 of our MLAs because we are loyal to Balasaheb Thackeray and are the real Shiv Sena and Shiv Sainiks. In fact, we demand action against you for forming a group despite having no numbers.”

Meanwhile, Deepak Kesarkar told News, “If the speaker calls us we will definitely go and prove our numbers. They are not calling, why will we now go and see their muscle power?”

Political observers are of the opinion that this is the point of concern for the Shinde camp .

Firstly, with the matter in court, there is the question of how long the rebel MLAs will continue to stay in Guwahati. The camp’s hotel booking has been extended till June 30 for now.

Secondly, if they stay in Guwahati, how will they morally support their supporters on ground in Maharashtra.

Sources inside the Shinde camp say that they will challenge the notice issued to them and also file a counter casee so that they get the ratification in assembly.

The MLAs are talking to the best legal teams of the country and rounds of meetings are on. According to information given by them, a special meeting will occur on Sunday afternoon around 12 pm.

