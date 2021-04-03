Five Blockbuster Movies Directed by Him

Indian cinema’s multi-talented artist Prabhu Deva turned 48 on Saturday. The dancer, actor, and director has worked in different regional film industries of the country from Tamil, Telugu, to Hindi and more.

Besides being an acclaimed choreographer who has won National Film Awards for Best Choreography and Padma Shri for his contributions to dance, Prabhu Deva has also made his mark in acting and most recently in filmmaking.

Let’s take a look at the blockbuster movies directed by him:

Rowdy Rathore (2012)A typical Bollywood masala movie, Rowdy Rathore stars the king of action movies, Akshay Kumar, and Sonakshi Sinha. As the title suggests, the movie is about a rowdy protagonist who is mistaken for an identical honest police officer murdered by corrupt goons. The flirtatious and peppy character of Akshay gets involved in a serious drama and goes on to avenge the death of the honest officer.

Wanted (2008)A blockbuster movie that revived Salman Khan’s career in Bollywood, Wanted is again a typical Prabhu Deva movie. Starring, Vinod Khanna, Prakash Raj, Mahesh Manjerekar, Ayesha Takia and Mahek Chahal. The action movie comes with breaks of romance, comedy, and drama.

Dabanng 3 (2019)The third movie in the Dabanng series that showed Salman Khan playing the role of comical yet dramatic police officer Chulbul Pandey, was also directed by Prabhu Deva. The movie also starred Sonakshi who made her debut in Bollywood with the first Dabanng movie in 2010.

R Rajkumar (2013)Another ultra-dramatic movie starring Shahid Kapoor as the lead actor and Sonakshi as his love interest. The movie is about a love triangle where Shahid and Sonu Sood, who plays the antagonist, end up falling for Sonakshi’s character, Chanda.

Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana (2005)Prabhu Deva’s directorial debut was made in Telugu cinema in 2005. Starring Tamil actor Sidharth and actress Trisha Krishnan in lead roles, the movie is a love story that shows how opposite characters attract and eventually form a romantic bond over time.