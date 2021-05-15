First Prize Winners to get Rs 50 lakh

The West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s Dear Bangabhumi Ajay result is announced by the West Bengal State Lottery department on their official website – lotterysambadonline.com at 4 pm. The ticket holders of the West Bengal lottery can check the result by using their ticket numbers. One can buy tickets for this popular lottery game at Rs 6 for each ticket from any of the legalized lottery shops across the state. Here’s how you can check the Wes Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the West Bengal lottery department at www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the official website click on the link that reads “Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery 4 PM”

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where the list of winning lottery ticket numbers will be displayed

Step 4: Match your ticket number with the winning numbers to see if you have won any of the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay prizes

If your lottery ticket number is mentioned in the list, then you will be eligible to win multiple prizes of up to Rs 50 lakh. The minimum prize that one can win is Rs 250. There is also a consolation prize of Rs 1,000.

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9.000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

The participants of the West Bengal Thursday lottery, whose number is on the winning list must report to the State Lottery department office within 30 days from the declaration of the result on May 14. Winners will have to submit their winning ticket along with valid identity proof to the lottery office for the mandatory verification process. The prize money will be given to the winners after completion of the verification process and deduction of tax if applicable.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here