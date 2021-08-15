First Prize Winner to get Rs 50 lakh

The West Bengal Lottery department organises several lotteries throughout the week. Interested individuals can place their bets and win money. The Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery is held every Sunday and the results for the same are revealed on the West Bengal Lottery department’s official website, that is www.lotterysambadresult.in. Note, the winning list comes out at 4 pm IST. The participants who have bought the ticket for August 15 lottery should make sure they don’t misplace it. If you come out to be one of the lucky winners of the August 15 Sunday draw, you get a chance to lay hands on monetary rewards.

The lottery department offers five prizes, to the winners of Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery –

The West Bengal lottery rewards start from Rs 50 lakh. Apart from the top 5 winners, a consolation prize of Rs 1,000 is also given out to a lucky winner. The whooping prize of Rs 50 lakh is taken away by the person who secures the first position. The individuals who finish on the second and third spots are rewarded with Rs 9,000 and Rs 500, respectively. Rs 250 is given to the person who comes fourth, while the individual on the fifth spot is granted Rs 120.

After the results are announced, winners have only 30 days in hand to claim their respective rewards for the Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery. Along with the winning ticket, winners are also supposed to submit a valid photo ID proof at the West Bengal State Lottery department’s office. Once the department officials complete the verification, the winning amount is credited to the individual’s account. However, if your monetary prize comes under the tax bracket, then an amount (tax) will be deducted. Post which, the remaining amount will be credited to your account.

If you have bought the ticket for August 15 Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery, follow these steps to check the results –

Step 1: Open any internet browser and enter www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On the home page, a link reading Sunday, August 15, Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery will appear, click on it.

Step 3: On clicking the above-mentioned link, you will be directed to the window displaying results for the Dear Bangabhumi Ichama lottery. Match the winning numbers on the website with your ticket number.

