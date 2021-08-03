First Image of Lord of The Rings Prequel Series is Here, Release Date Announced

Amazon is bringing to TV the mega budget adaptation of Lord of the Rings film series which is based on the works of JRR Tolkien. The first image of the series has now been unveiled and the release date also announced. Filming on the first season of the upcoming, new television series finished in New Zealand the show will debut on September 2, 2022.

The image sees a mysterious person standing in the middle of a breathtaking setting. The LOTR show still doesn’t have a title yet, but it’s set during JRR Tolkien’s Second Age, a period of Middle-earth history thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit or The Lord of the Rings, EW reported. As per the production house, the show follows “an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.”

The first season of the LOTR series is said to be the most expensive show ever made for TV. The series’ announced cast includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman and Sara Zwangobani. LOTR series comes from showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay.

