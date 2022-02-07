FIR Against Ex-Bigg Boss Telugu Contestant For Allegedly Insulting Hindu Sentiments

An FIR has been filed against former Bigg Boss Telegu contestant and YouTuber Sarayu for allegedly insulting Hindu gods. In his complaint against the YouTuber, Sircilla district Vishwa Hindu Parishad president Chapuri Ashok Sircilla alleged that Sarayu, in one of her short films, had acted in a way that demeaned the Hindu community and women. The complaint was originally filed at the Sircilla police station but later transferred to the Banjara Hills police station in Hyderabad.

The video mentioned in the FIR was released in February last year on a YouTube channel called 7 Arts. Made as part of a promotional campaign for a local restaurant in Sircilla, the short film featured Sarayu and other members of the star cast wearing a saffron headband that read, ‘Ganapati Bappa Moriya’ and allegedly drinking alcohol.

The complainant sought strict action against Sarayu and others involved, however, the YouTuber is yet to present her side of the story.

A graduate of biotechnology and trained professional in fashion technology, Sarayu is no stranger to controversy. She has often raised eyebrows with her adult comedy content on social media. The success of her online videos landed her in a key role in the 2018 Telugu daily soap Ninne Pelladatha starring Pratap, Anusha Hegde and Bhoomi Shetty in the lead roles.

Sarayu was seen essaying a negative character on the show. But her biggest claim to fame moment came when she participated in Bigg Boss Telegu season 5 as a contestant. However, she got evicted in the very first week. The show was eventually won by VJ sunny and Shanmukhth Jaswant finished as the first runner up.

The 18 contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 were Siri Hanumanth, Anchor Ravi, Vishwa, Sarayu, Nataraj, Anee, Lobo, Maanas Nagulapalli, Umadevi, Jessie, Priyanka Singh, VJ Sunny, RJ Kajal, Shanmukh, Priya, Shwetha Varma, Sreerama Chandra, Lahari Shari and Hamida. The show was hosted by Nagarjuna.

