Films Rejected By Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal is currently on cloud nine as she embraced motherhood on April 19. This news left her fans delighted. Besides this, Kajal’s acting has also thoroughly impressed the audience and critics till date. Kajal strikes the right chord with audiences via her films.

The actress has also rejected many projects. Here is the list of projects which were rejected by Kajal.

Saaho (August 30, 2019)

Kajal Aggarwal was approached for an item song in Saaho but she rejected the offer.

Thoongaavanam (November 10, 2015)

Kajal was offered this film opposite Kamal Haasan but she refused it. Thoongaavanam was the remake of 2011 French film Nuit blanche.

Udhayanidhi Stalin film

Kajal was also requested to act in an Udhayanidhi Stalin film. Due to unknown reasons, the plan didn’t make a cut.

Paisa Vasool (September 1, 2017)

Kajal had also rejected to share the screen space with Nandamuri Balakrishna. Despite Balakrishna’s good acting, Paisa Vasool turned out to be a flop.

Gautamiputra Satakarni (January 12, 2017)

Kajal had also rejected the film Gautamiputra Satakarni (released on January 12, 2017). According to reports, it was said that she was busy with the film Khaidi No. 150 (released on January 11, 2017). Being busy with this film, she could not allot dates to Gautamiputra Satakarni.

Wild Dog (April 2, 2021)

Wild Dog starring Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dia Mirza, Saiyami Kher and Atul Kulkarni was directed by Ahishor Solomon. Kiran Kumar contributed to the dialogues of this film. Few know that firstly, Kajal was offered this film. At that time, she was busy with her wedding.

An untitled Tamil film

Kajal was offered to play the role of a mother in this untitled film by a Tamil director. At first, she was excited to take up this film but then rejected it after knowing her character. Other details related to this project are not known yet.

Amar Akbar Anthony (November 16, 2018)

Kajal had left this film starring Ravi Teja as she was busy with a lot of other projects at this time. Amar Akbar Anthony was a box-office disaster.

