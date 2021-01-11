Film Bazaar to be Held Virtually from Jan 16

The much acclaimed Film Bazaar, organised by the National Development Corporation of India (NFDC), will be held from January 16 to 20. This year, virtually. Postponed from its usual slot of November 20 because of Coronavirus pandemic, the Bazaar has been held along with the International Film Festival of India, which though is slated to be organised in a physical form this year. The Festival will also start on January 16.

The Bazaar has chosen 21 projects for the Co-Production Market; of these 17 are from South Asia (India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka) and the rest from countries like China, France and Canada.

International collaborations will see names like Onir (We Are, with Canada), Paromita Dhar (Last Time On Earth, with France) and Pradip Kurbah’s (The Elysian Field, with China).

Some of the Bazaar regulars like Anjali Menon (Ustad Hotel) and Haobam Paban Kumar (Lady Of The Lake) will also be seen this year.

The event will also screen 195 movies – 129 features included. Twenty of these will be labelled as ‘Film Bazaar Recommends’.

Five projects have been announced in the Work-in-Progress Lab, which has seen the emergence of titles like — Eeb Allay Ooo! and The Mountains (which was selected to premiere at Sundance).