FIH Pro League hockey: India beat Argentina 4-3, avenge shoot-out loss in first leg | Hockey News

What a way to bring up this win 🤩With all of the ups and downs, we finally get a win when Mandeep scores in the f… https://t.co/nDa4AcLEeY — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) 1647792094000

BHUBANESWAR: Mandeep Singh scored a last-minute decisive goal after drag-flicker Jugraj Singh ‘s two powerful penalty corner strikes as the Indian men’s hockey team beat Argentina 4-3 in a drama-filled second match of its FIH Pro League tie and avenge its first leg shoot-out defeat here.Jugraj scored in the 20th and 52nd minutes after Hardik Singh struck in the 17th minute — that too from a penalty corner — before Mandeep deflected a long pass into Argentina goal with just 26 seconds left in the match.

Argentina’s goal-scorers were hockey Della Torre Nicolas (40th), Domene Tomas (51st) and Ferreiro Martin (56th).

After Sunday’s win, India remained at second spot in the league standings with 16 points from eight matches, behind Netherlands. Argentina also remained at fourth spot with 11 points from six matches.

After a barren first quarter, India upped the ante in the second and pumped in two goals in the space of three minutes at the Kalinga Stadium here.

Raise your Hands for the Player of the Match for tonights high voltage FIH Hockey Pro League encounter against Arge… https://t.co/9voOtWc5Fr — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) 1647793628000

From a penalty corner, Varun Kumar’s drag-flick was saved by the Argentine goalkeeper but the ball fell to Hardik who slammed home to give India the lead.

Three minutes later, captain Amit Rohidas won another PC after he was stick-checked by an Argentina player. Jugraj Singh stepped up to take the PC and his powerful drag flick beat the Argentina goalkeeper all ends up.

The referee awarded a penalty stroke to Argentina during the second quarter but the decision was reversed after India took a review.

Argentina pressed hard in the third quarter and were rewarded with a goal from a PC through Nicolas in the 40th minute.

Summing up tonight’s win from the stadium #HockeyAtItsBest #IndiaKaGame #FIHProLeague #HockeyIndia @CMO_Odisha… https://t.co/LA4MyRShjj — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) 1647795933000

India’s Sumit also wasted a decent chance in the third quarter as he could not take a shot at Argentina goal under pressure.

The dramatic fourth quarter yielded four goals. India were leading 2-1 but Tomas drew parity, scoring from a penalty stroke in the 51st minute.

India replied immediately and took the lead again within one minute with Jugraj Singh’s rocket-like drag flick hitting the roof of Argentina net in the 52nd minute.

You will have a wondrous time seeing these stills from the match between Indian Men’s Hockey team and Argentina, pl… https://t.co/4X0uCO6V37 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) 1647797107000

India thought they had scored their fourth goal and Jugraj’s third of the match from a penalty corner but the decision was reversed after an Argentina review. It was ruled that the ball had not crossed the circle before Jugraj took the shot.

Martin added salt to India’s wound by scoring a field goal in the 56th minute to level the scores 3-3.

But in a dramatic finish, Mandeep deflected a long pass into Argentina goal with 26 seconds left for the final hooter to break the visiting side’s hearts but to the celebration of the home side dug out.

India play England in their two-legged tie on April 2 and 3 here.