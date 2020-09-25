Feroz Khan Birth Anniversary: A Look at His 5 Superhit Films

Yesteryear heartthrob Feroz Khan gave his fans some memorable movies during his 45-year-long career. The actor was an icon during his days and was known for his macho roles. On his 81st birth anniversary being celebrated on September 25, 2020, let us look at some of the best films of Feroz Khan.

Dharmatma

This 1975 film featuring Feroz Khan was the first Bollywood film to be shot in Afghanistan. This was the second film directed by Feroz after Apradh and had Hema Malini, Danny Denzongpa and Rekha in leading roles. It performed well at the box office and had a collection of Rs 2.5 crore.

Qurbani

This 1980 thriller film directed by Feroz Khan himself became an instant hit at the box office and earned Rs 12 crores which was a mark of success in those times. Qurbani released on the same day as Rishi Kapoor starrer Karz but proved to be a bigger hit than Kapoor’s film. The movie starred Vinod Khanna and Zeenat Aman in leading roles alongside Feroz. Its song Aap Jaisa Koi by Pakistani singer Nazia Hassan became a superhit number.

Dayavan

Released in 1988, Feroz Khan directed and edited this film. He starred with superstar Vinod Khanna in this film which again became a super hit at the box office and received critical acclaim. Feroz Khan played the role of Shanker Waghmare in the film, who grew up in a slum with Shakti Velu aka Dayavan played by Vinod Khanna.

Janbaaz

Feroz Khan played the role of a cop in this 1986 film which was directed, edited and produced by him. The film also featured Anil Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia. Superstar Sridevi also appeared briefly in the movie and the song that featured her Har Kisi Ko Nahi Milta was a rage around that time. This film was successful at the box office and earned Rs 4 crores.

Welcome

The iconic actor last appeared in the 2007 film Welcome alongside Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. The comedy film was well received at the box office and Feroz’s portrayal of the character of an international gangster called RDX was loved by fans.