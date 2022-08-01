Fernando Alonso to join Aston Martin in 2023: Team | Racing News

bdnewstimes
PARIS: Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso will leave the Alpine team to join Aston Martin in 2023, the British team announced in a press release on Monday.
The double world champion, who turned 41 on Friday, will replace German driver Sebastian Vettel, a four-time champion, who last week announced his retirement from Formula One at the end of the current season.
More to follow…





