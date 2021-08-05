Feeding Baby Solids for the First Time? Check Auspicious Date and Time for Annaprashan in August 2021

Annaprashan Sanskar is the seventh most important ritual of all the sixteen rites mentioned in Hindu scriptures. During the ceremony, the child is fed solid foods for the first time. Before Annaprashan Sanskar, the baby is fed only his/her mother’s milk. As the Annaprashan ritual is quite significant for the Hindus, it is considered best to perform the ritual at an auspicious time. While the ritual is usually performed after six months of childbirth, the auspicious muhurat is calculated on the basis of the positions of celestial bodies, Nakshatra and Rashi of the newborn.

The annaprashan is done after performing puja and hawan on the shubh muhurat. The entire family of the newborn participate in the havan to seek blessings from deities. Once the puja and hawan are finished, the priest feeds any sweet dish like kheer to the newborn, followed by other members of the family. Everyone blesses the baby with good health and prosperity.

The auspicious muhurat for Annaprashan can be performed from six months to one year of a child’s birth. However, it is considered auspicious to perform the ritual in even months for a boy and odd months for a girl.

Usually, Dwitiya, Tritiya, Chaturthi, Panchami, Saptami, Dashmi, Ekadashi, Dwadashi, Trayodashi, and Purnima Tithi of Shukla Paksha are considered auspicious.

Among days, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday are shubh. The Ashwini, Rohini, Ardra, Punarvasu, Pushya, Uttara Phalguni, Hasta, Chitra, Swati, Anuradha, Uttarashada, Shravan, Dhanishta, Shatabhishak, Uttara Bhadrapada, and Revati are the auspicious Nakshatra. It is advised to not celebrate Annaprashan under the birth nakshatra of the newborn.

Here are the most auspicious muhurat for Annaprashan Sanskar in August 2021.

You can choose the most appropriate muhurat as per your convenience:

August 11: From 09:23 am to 03:23 pm

August 13: From 05:49 am to 01:43 pm

August 20: From 05:53 am to 02:54 pm

