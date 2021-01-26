Fashion Guide for Men and Women Inspired by Tricolour

The 72nd Indian Republic Day celebrations are grand in the capital as a parade by several cadres of the three defence forces is carried out at the Rajpath in New Delhi. The same is followed by colourful tableaus and folk dances by each state, representing their local culture. While for most of us, it’s a day off to spend with family and watch patriotic movies, many also celebrate with friends, family and colleagues. The dressing theme being Republic Day, it does call for a quick fashion guide and tips for you all.

Tricolour is the highlight of the day in all dress types. Whether you go with cotton, linen or any other fabric, wearing the three colours – saffron, white and green – seems appropriate. However, make sure you don’t overdo to look like you’re wearing the flag itself!

Here are some well-researched tips for both males and females to save you time and efforts:

For Women

Saree – It is a day to wear traditional dresses, so saree surely tops the list for women. If you have all three colours in one saree, it may look like the flag, and may not go well. So, instead of wearing the former, try pairing a plain green saree with a white blouse and a saffron coloured stole. Accessorise yourself well with simple neck jewellery or bracelet.

Suit – Another traditional option is to pick a white suit with saffron and green tie-die dupatta. Wear it with as few accessories as possible because it already is the complete look.

Dress – For those who like to go trendy, wear a dress with any two colours out of saffron, white and green. The third colour can be your accessories. For example, pick a dress with saffron and green patterns, and pair it with a white handbag.

For Men

Traditional Wear – Kurtas and jackets are in trend when it comes to traditional wear for men. Pair a white kurta-pyjama with a jacket in saffron and green patterns.

Casuals – For those who prefer western wear, pair a saffron shirt with white pants, and let green be the pocket square.