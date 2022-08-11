Farhan Akhtar Pens Sweet Note As Dil Chahta Hai Turns 21, Saif Ali Khan-Aamir Khan Have Mini-Reunion

Dil Chahta Hai, one of Bollywood’s cult classics which led every youngster to plan at least one trip to Goa with friends, turned 21 on Wednesday. The film starred Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna in the lead with Preity Zinta, Dimple Kapadia, and Sonali Kulkarni playing pivotal parts. The film marked Farhan Akhtar’s debut as a director as well. On the film’s 21st anniversary, the filmmaker took to Instagram and penned a note of gratitude to fans.

Sharing montages from the film, Farhan wrote, “The film that started it all, turns 21 today. Thank you to the cast and the crew who believed in it. Thank you to the audiences who continue to give it so much love. Dil jitna chahta tha usse bahaut zyaada milaa hai aapse. Love you all.”

Stars and fans took to the comments section to shower the film with love. “The film that feels like a best friend,” Ishaan Khatter said. “It’s not a film, it’s a revolution,” a fan added. “Just today we visited the chapora fort in Goa n played the title track ! Didn’t know it happened on the movie s anniversary,” a fan informed the director, referring to the iconic fort scene showed in the title track of the film. “This movie changed my and Goa’s life. Thank you,” a fourth fan added.

Coincidentally, Aamir and Saif ended up reuniting on the film’s anniversary day in Mumbai. The two actors were seen attending the premiere of Aamir’s Laal Singh Chaddha in the city. The film also stars Saif’s wife, actress Kareena Kapoor. The trio posed for pictures before they made their way to the screening.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani under his banner Excel Entertainment, the plot of this National Award-winning film revolved around three friends whose tight-knit bond is put to the test after they fall in love and adopt a highly different approach toward relationships.

