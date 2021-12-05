Fardeen Khan Looks Dapper as he Goes Through Some Jaw-Dropping Transformation

Embarking on the path to achieve something extraordinary is not easy, especially the path of weight loss where an individual needs to refrain from a lot of food or go on a hectic diet schedule. Similar difficulties were faced by Fardeen Khan, the 47-year-old actor of late star Feroz Khan. Fardeen had starred in a number of hit films. However, after his last film Dulha Mill Gaya, Fardeen went on a break for concentrating on his family.

Some of his pictures emerged in between, in which we saw the dashing superstar heavily overweight. Soon after going through a miraculous transformation, Fardeen is going to make his comeback with Sanjay Gupta’s directorial Visfot.

The transformation seen in Fardeen’s latest pictures is mind boggling and people are excited to know how the actor managed to achieve such a splendid look. So here’s the journey how Fardeen got into shape.

Fardeen says that besides constant workouts and observing strict diet, his family was a very strong pillar of support during the hard times. Fardeen says that his daughter and son go to play a lot of sports and as a father, he always wanted to introduce them to the games he had enjoyed. So, his children were the biggest motivation for him to be physically fit.

Emphaisising the importance of fitness in the film industry, Fardeen tells that the actors are expected to look good in the work they are doing. He has lost 18 kg in the last six months with a lot of support from his wife Natasha. Although he has achieved a phenomenal transformation, but a lot of work is still to be done as he wishes to reduce his weight further.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.