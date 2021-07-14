Fans Spot Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s Daughter, Samantha Akkineni Dances on The Family Man 2 Sets

“It’s a method,” says Samantha Akkineni as she reveals her prep to essay the role of Raji in The Family Man 2. The actress has created waves with her performance as the Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter in the series.

On Wednesday, the South beauty gave a sneak peek of herself in between shots while shooting for the web series. It may not be exactly what her fans expected but she shared the throwback video for those who were asking her how she prepped for the role.

Canadian singer and songwriter Justin Bieber was seen with wife and model Hailey Bieber in Las Vegas last weekend. A video from their stay was circulated on social media where it was alleged that the singer was “yelling” at Hailey.

In the video, which was originally shared on TikTok, the 27-year-old is seen dressed in a green t-shirt and black and green shorts while Hailey is wearinga black dress. As the couple walked through what looked like a hotel lobby, Justin was seen talking animatedly with his wife.

Bollywood actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan recently opened up about social media trolling and online cancel culture. He lashed out at trolls and opened up about how accountability on social media is limited to some people only. He also said that the celebs are trolled for everything they do and have to pay a high price.

In a recent conversation, the actor spoke about how being a role model affects them. He said that celebrities cannot be even caught with a cigarette in their hand as they are considered role models.

Actor Fahadh Faasil’s two releases this year Irul and Joji have already elevated his status as an actor. With a series of projects lined up, audiences have pinned their hopes on the meticulous actor as he never fails to amaze. With his next release Malik dropping on July 15, we take a look at some of his other remarkable works.

