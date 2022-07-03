Fake RAB arrested by the real RAB

Rajib Sharma, Chattogram Bureau: Six members of the fake RAB have been arrested by the real RAB in the port city of Chattogram. They were arrested from the Bayezid area of ​​the city.

According to the RAB, they have been embezzling money from people for a long time by promising to protect them from lawsuits through various tactics.The main culprit of the six arrested Manik Hossain is a fugitive accused in a drug case of Khulshi police station.

The arrested are – Md. Rubel Hossain, Md. Manik Hossain (38), Md. Nazrul Islam (45), Md. Mizanur Rahman (34), Md. Nirab (21) and Abu Tayyab Siddiqui alias Mithu (49).

According to RAB sources, on June 26, Md. RAB-7 arrested a man named Idris Patwari (55). But later, a man named Rubel, identified as the driver and RAB member of the RAB camp commander, called Idris Patwari’s wife on his mobile phone and said, “No number two thing was found with your husband. Your husband will be released.” If you pay five lakh for office expensesexpenses. At one point in the conversation, Idris’s wife agreed to pay 70,000 Taka. Then Idris’s wife sent a total of 70 thousand taka to the 5 BKash numbers given by the fraudster Rubel.

RAB-7’s senior assistant director (media) said. Nurul Abshar said that on June 26, Idris’ wife came to know about the news at Double Mooring Police Station and RAB-6 Hathazari Camp and found out that a case had been registered at Double Mooring Police Station for stocking and selling fake documents in her husband’s name. When Idris’s wife contacted the cheater Rubel on her mobile phone, he started making excuses. Idris’s wife can find out about the investigation, said. Rubel Hossain is an active member of an organized fraud group. Idris’s wife then informed the RAB.

Md. Nurul Abshar said, RAB investigated the matter and found the truth of the incident. Then using intelligence information and modern technology, said the mastermind of the fraud. Rubel Hossain and six others were arrested. During the preliminary interrogation after the arrest, they admitted that they had collected 70,000 from Idris’ wife using the name of RAB. Later, 70000 was recovered from the fraudsters. A case has been filed against them at the concerned police station, the RAB official said.